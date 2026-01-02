Two teenagers killed in Amsterdam shooting, police probe underway

Amsterdam, Jan 2 Police has launched investigation into the killing of two teenagers in a shooting incident at a park on New Year's Day in Netherlands' Amsterdam and is still actively looking for suspects who were linked to the incident, local media reported on Friday.

No arrests have been made yet after the two teenagers were killed on Brug 721, a bridge covering Christoffel Plantijngracht in the Piet Wiedijkpark. The shooting incident occurred on Thursday at about 11:45 pm (local time), according to the police statement posted on social media, Netherlands-based NL Times reported.

In a statement shared regarding the incident, police stated, "Officers immediately responded and found two victims. The victims appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds. The officers immediately administered first aid and began resuscitation on both victims."

The two victims were pronounced dead at the spot. The suspect had fled from the spot by the time first responders reached at the site. It was not revealed whether the two victims knew each each other or whether they were involved in a conflict with others.

Police cordoned off the site of the incident, where a large number of major crimes detectives and forensic investigators were present overnight. Police officials have not yet released a description of a wanted suspect on any public channels available to them.

Earlier on December 15, a man was injured after a shooting incident in Vlaardingenlaan, Netherlands-based newspaper Het Parool reported. A police spokesperson stated that officers found a man with minor injuries, who was taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, officers arrested two suspects and the man who was taken to the hospital. According to a police spokesperson, the three arrested men are believed to have been involved in the shooting. Investigation is being conducted on who was responsible for what and the precise circumstances about the shooting incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor