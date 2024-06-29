Two tourists killed in road accident in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, June 29 Two tourists were killed following a bus accident in Malaysia's Pahang state, local authorities said on Saturday.

Initial investigations revealed that the two tourists died on the spot, while 19 others were injured, Ismail Abdul Ghani, Deputy Director of Pahang state's fire and rescue department, said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bus had been travelling downhill before landing on its side around 10.40 a.m. local time.

The bus, owned by a third-party operator, was descending from popular tourism destination Genting Highlands, Resorts World Genting said in a statement.

"Our response team is also on-site to manage the situation and assist where required. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased," it said.

