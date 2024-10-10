Two wildfires in US Wyoming burns over 130,000 acres

Los Angeles, Oct 10 Two separate wildfires burning in the US state of Wyoming scorched over 130,000 acres (526.1 square kilometres) combined, according to InciWeb, an interagency all-risk incident web information management system provided by the United States Forest Service.

The latest information update by the agency said that the Elk Fire in Bighorn National Forest, which has been burning for almost two weeks, spread to 75,969 acres (307.4 square kilometres) with 16 per cent contained as of Wednesday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the Pack Trail Fire in Bridger-Teton National Forest burned down 60,676 acres (245.6 square kilometres) with zero containment as of Wednesday morning.

"The fire's location is in remote, rugged, and inaccessible terrain with few roads. The fire is burning up to old fire scars and in heavy fuels, dead-standing trees (snags), and downed timber. Fire managers' top priority is ensuring firefighter and public safety," InciWeb said in its newest overview on Pack Trail Fire.

More than 1,300 firefighters are working to fight the two blazes.

Evacuations have been ordered across Sheridan County of the Cowboy State. US Highway 14, one of the main roads across the state, has shut down between Dayton and Burgess Junction.

Wyoming has dealt with historical levels of wildfires this year. One of the biggest on record occurred in late summer, when the House Draw Fire burned 175,000 acres (708.2 square kilometres), causing losses of over $25 million.

Local media reported that residents of Wyoming expressed frustration on social media at the lack of national media coverage of the fires, with many pointing to the overwhelming focus on Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor