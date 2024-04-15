Two workers killed in Vietnam's capital due to broken glass

Hanoi, April 15 Two workers died and two others were injured due to broken glass at a high-rise building here on Monday morning, Vietnam News Agency reported.

While the workers were climbing on the glass skylight roof of the building in the central district of Hoan Kiem for repair work, the glass suddenly broke into pieces, leaving them to fall down, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two deceased were reportedly aged 23 and 32, and the two injured workers are hospitalized for treatment, according to local authorities.

Local authorities are investigating the case further.

