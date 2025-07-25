Two young men go missing in Balochistan amid rising concern over enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 25 : A young attorney named Hakeem Baloch has allegedly fallen victim to enforced disappearance in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, purportedly at the hands of Pakistani security forces, as reported in the Balochistan Post.

Hakeem Baloch recently graduated with an LLB degree from Bahawalpur in Punjab province, and had only just begun his legal practice in Balochistan. His disappearance has raised concerns among civil society organisations, human rights advocates, and the legal community. They have expressed worry over what they characterise as an ongoing trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, as per TBP.

There are demands for the immediate and safe return of Hakeem Baloch. No official comments have been made regarding his location or the reasons for his alleged detention.

In another incident, a young man has allegedly gone missing after being apprehended by security forces in Turbat, Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The individual has been named Qambar, the son of Noor Bakhsh, and is a resident of Zirdan in the Buleda region. Local sources indicate that he was captured at his shop in the Jusak locality of Turbat. After his capture, Qambar was reportedly taken to an undisclosed site. His present location remains unknown, and no official details regarding the situation have been made public, according to TBP.

Such cases of disappearance have raised ongoing alarm in the area, with human rights organisations and community members urging for increased transparency and adherence to due process. Authorities have yet to provide any comments about this specific incident, as referenced by the TBP report.

Balochistan has long been the centre of persistent human rights issues. The area has experienced cycles of violence related to separatist movements, a heavy military presence, forced disappearances, and economic neglect. These challenges have attracted attention from human rights groups, journalists, and international observers.

