Typhoon Bualoi: One dead, four missing, nearly 30,000 evacuated in Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], September 29 : Typhoon Bualoi has left one person dead, four missing and evacuation of over 28,000 people across central Vietnam, as reported by Viet Nam News.

Viet Nam News cited the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention, which noted that more than 28,000 residents have been evacuated in localities from Ninh Binh to Quang Ngai, including nearly 7,000 in Thanh Hoa Province, more than 16,500 in Ha Tinh, and over 2,100 in Quang Tri.

Viet Nam News reported that initial damage reports confirm one death in Hue where a woman was swept away by floodwaters late Saturday night, and her body has been recovered on Sunday and four people were missing- three in Quang Tri and one in Da Nang. Eighty-six houses have been damaged or had their roofs blown off.

According to Viet Nam News, Da Nang, Phu Bai, Dong Hoi, and Tho Xuan airports cancelled 42 flights and delayed 51 others, and are expected to resume operations from Monday.

It further cited the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, which on Sunday afternoon had reported that the eye of Typhoon Bualoi was located off the coast between Quang Tri and Nghe An provinces in central Vietnam, and is expected to make landfall over northern Quang Tri to Nghe An and bring strong winds of 89-133 kph (levels 10-12), gusting up to 150 kph when making impact.

The strongest winds onshore are forecast from late Sunday night into Monday morning, thereby affecting coastal areas from northern Quang Tri to Thanh Hoa.

According to Viet Nam News, by Sunday afternoon, coastal areas of the north-central Vietnam had recorded destructive winds brought by the circulation of the incoming typhoon and reported that local authorities shut down hotels, restaurants and other tourist services, along with evacuating residents from danger zones in several beach areas across the central region.

Heavy rains have been forecast from September 28 to 30 across the north-central provinces and northern Vietnam, with totals of 200-350 mm, and more than 500 mm in some areas. As per Viet Nam News, with major rivers are rising, there have been rising risks of severe flooding and widespread disruption in the country.

Authorities are urging residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and strictly follow evacuation orders as the storm makes landfall.

