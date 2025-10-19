Typhoon Fengshen forecast to move into eastern South China Sea

Haikou, Oct 19 Typhoon Fengshen, the 24th typhoon of the year, is expected to move into the eastern waters of the South China Sea around Sunday evening, with its intensity gradually strengthening, local authorities said.

The typhoon is forecast to reach peak intensity at the level of a severe tropical storm or typhoon, with wind speeds ranging from 30 to 35 metres per second, according to the meteorological bureau of south China's Hainan Province, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Starting from Tuesday, influenced by a southward-moving cold front, the typhoon is expected to turn southwest over the northern waters of the South China Sea, moving toward the sea area southeast of Hainan Island while gradually weakening.

The meteorological bureau issued a Level IV maritime typhoon warning at 10.30 a.m. Sunday, while the Hainan provincial committee for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief has activated a Level IV maritime typhoon emergency response.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

On October 10, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority said that heavy rains and floods triggered by Typhoon Matmo have left 15 people dead and eight others injured across northern and north-central Vietnam.

More than 225,000 houses were submerged and over 1,500 others severely damaged, while about 24,000 hectares of rice and other crops were inundated, it said. Nearly 587,000 livestock and poultry were killed or swept away.

The typhoon also caused serious disruptions to transportation, with 27 road sections blocked due to flooding and landslides, it added.

Power outages affected about 181,000 households, while telecommunications networks in several provinces remained partially disrupted, according to the agency.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Thursday directed ministries and agencies to actively support local authorities in overcoming the aftermath of Typhoon Matmo, Vietnam News Agency reported Friday.

