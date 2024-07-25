Typhoon Gaemi leaves 3 dead, 227 injured as it approaches Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], July 25 : Taiwan grappled with the devastating impact of Typhoon Gaemi as the storm intensified and drew nearer, unleashing strong winds and torrential rain across the island, Focus Taiwan reported.

As of 10:40 pm on Wednesday, authorities reported that at least three people lost their lives and more than 220 individuals sustained injuries in various incidents related to the typhoon. The Central Emergency Operations Center (CEOC) and local authorities provided updates on the grim toll as communities braced for the storm's full force.

One tragic incident involved Wang Chin-sheng, the chief of Wuliao ward in New Taipei's Sanxia District, who met with a fatal accident while operating a mechanical excavator on a slippery industrial road. The vehicle overturned, pinning Wang beneath it. Despite efforts to rescue him and transport him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. His death had yet to be officially included in the CEOC's figures at the time of reporting.

The CEOC issued warnings that Typhoon Gaemi would significantly impact Taiwan starting Wednesday night, with expectations of the storm making landfall on the northeastern coast, persisting through Thursday. The impending threat prompted all 22 cities and counties across Taiwan to announce closures of schools and offices for Thursday, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Among the fatalities reported by the CEOC, one occurred in Hualien County and another in Kaohsiung's Fengshan District. In Kaohsiung, tragedy struck when a 64-year-old woman identified as Lu was fatally struck by a falling tree while riding her scooter through Fengshan District. Despite rapid intervention by emergency responders and paramedics, Lu could not be revived.

In Hualien City, the falling parapet wall of a building on Chunghsing Road resulted in a fatal incident involving a 45-year-old woman and her son. The woman suffered a fatal injury at the scene, while her son sustained severe injuries and was unconscious when found.

The widespread impact of Typhoon Gaemi was evident in the numerous injuries reported across Taiwan, totaling 227 cases according to the CEOC. In Sanzhi District of New Taipei, a 30-year-old man named Chen suffered injuries to his head and limbs when strong winds tore off the galvanized iron roof of his three-story house.

Similar incidents unfolded in Kaohsiung's Sinsing District, where a man named Peng sustained multiple abrasions after falling from his scooter due to a collision with a fallen tree.

Amidst escalating risks, local authorities took proactive measures to safeguard residents, relocating 8,569 individuals temporarily in response to the typhoon threat, as outlined by CEOC data.

As of 11 p.m., the Central Weather Administration reported that Typhoon Gaemi was positioned approximately 30 kilometers east-northeast of Hualien County, moving northwest at a speed of 12 km per hour. The storm continued to intensify, boasting maximum sustained winds of up to 184 kph, with gusts reaching a formidable 227 kph, Focus Taiwan reported.

