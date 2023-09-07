Typhoon Haikui forces evacuation of 294,100 residents in China

Beijing, Sep 7 Typhoon Haikui, the 11th typhoon of this year, has forced 294,100 residents to temporarily evacuate in China's coastal Fujian province, authorities said on Thursday.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, torrential rains brought by the typhoon had disrupted the lives of nearly 1.6 million people in the province, Xinhua news agency quoted the disaster management authorities as saying.

Almost 10,000 hectares of crops were damaged, and more than 2,500 houses were damaged or destroyed, causing a direct economic loss of 5.05 billion yuan ($701 million).

Many coastal areas of the province saw heavy rainstorms after the landfall of the typhoon on Tuesday.

From 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, the precipitation in 65 townships of 15 counties, cities and districts exceeded 250 mm, with the maximum rainfall reaching 548.9 mm in Gaishan town, Cangshan district, in the provincial capital Fuzhou.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the cumulative precipitation had broken three-hour, six-hour, 12-hour and 24-hour maximum rainfall records in Fuzhou.

Nearly 60,000 people were mobilized for emergency response as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Huang Zhigang, an expert with the provincial meteorological bureau, said more torrential rains are expected in the next two days in some areas of Fujian, which may trigger mountain torrents, river flooding and other secondary disasters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor