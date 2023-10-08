Typhoon Kainu draws near Hong Kong, storm alert raised to 2nd highest level

Hong Kong, Oct 8 The Hong Kong Observatory on Sunday evening raised its storm alert to the second-highest level as Typhoon Koinu inches closer to the city.

Due to the storm, many public services and activities in Hong Kong have been suspended, Xinhua news agency reported.

Winds are expected to increase significantly as Koinu moves closer to Hong Kong.

As of 6.40 p.m. local time, there have been 11 reports of fallen trees.

No report of landslide or flooding has been received so far.

The Home Affairs Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has opened 29 temporary shelters for needy people.

