Typhoon Khanun: 1 killed, another missing in South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], August 10 : At least one person died and another went missing after tropical Storm Typhoon Khanun hit the southeastern city of South Korea's Daegu on Thursday amid the heavy rain, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The typhoon has brought heavy rainfall, strong winds and also caused flooding, landslides and extensive facility damage across the nation following its landing on the southeastern coast in the morning.

Khanun landed on the southeastern coast near Geoje at 9:20 am (Local Time) and now is cutting through the inland regions longitudinally and is expected to reach 40 kilometres east-southeast of Seoul around 9 pm, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Looking at the situation, several trains and flights were cancelled in various regions of South Korea, according to Yonhap News Agency.

At least 355 flights at 14 airports, 161 KTX high-speed trains and 251 regular trains were cancelled and also closed 490 roads, 166 coastal areas, 178 sea routes and 21 national parks nationwide.

A total of 1,579 kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools suspended or curtailed classes, or shifted to online classes due to the typhoon, while 10,641 people have been evacuated to emergency shelters as of 11 am (Local Time), according to government figures.

As of 3 pm (Local Time), the typhoon was heading north-northwest at a speed of 35 kilometres per hour at a location 40 km west of the southeastern city of Andong, the KMA said, noting its central pressure is 985 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 86 kph, or 24 meters per second.

The typhoon slightly weakened soon after its landfall and its speed is expected to fluctuate between 19 and 33 kph before crossing the inter-Korean border around midnight, the KMA said, noting the reduced speed may further increase the precipitation and rain-related damage, as per Yonhap News Agency.

The expected path of Khanun is unprecedented as it is to become the first to pass through the Korean Peninsula from south to north since recordkeeping began in 1951. Thus it may stay in South Korea for about 15 hours.

As of 3 pm (Local Time), the southeastern city of Yangsan had received 382.5 mm, followed by 322.4 mm in Gangneung, 315.7 mm in Sokcho, 302 mm in Chilgok and 296 mm in Gimcheon, the agency said.

