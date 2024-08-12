Typhoon Maria wreaks havoc in Japan

Tokyo, Aug 12 Typhoon Maria on Monday made landfall in the northeast Japanese prefecture of Iwate, unleashing record-breaking rainfall and severe disruptions across the Tohoku region.

The fifth typhoon of the year caused a severe tropical storm, landing around 8:30 a.m. local time, reported Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), warning of continued heavy rains and strong winds, particularly on the Pacific side of Tohoku, the country's northeast region.

In the 48 hours leading up to Monday morning, Kuji City in Iwate received 450 millimetres of rain, while Otsuchi Town saw 255.5 millimetres, both the highest recorded since data collection began, reports Xinhua news agency.

Transportation has been severely impacted by the storm. Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have cancelled over 80 flights, mainly connecting Tohoku with Tokyo and Osaka.

East Japan Railway Company reports potential delays on the Tohoku, Yamagata, and Akita Shinkansen lines, and has suspended operations on some local lines. Road travel is also affected, with sections of the Tohoku and Joban Expressways likely to be closed due to the ongoing downpour.

With more rainfall expected, especially along the coast of the Sea of Japan, landslide risks are escalating in Iwate and surrounding areas, according to the JMA.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant against landslides, flooding, and violent winds, and to shelter in sturdy buildings. As conditions are expected to worsen, authorities stressed that those with travel plans to or from the Tohoku region should monitor the latest traffic updates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor