Typhoon Nanmadol predicted to affect S.Korea from Sunday

Seoul, Sep 15 Typhoon Nanmadol, currently moving north from waters off Japan's Okinawa, is expected to affect South Korea's southern island of Jeju and part of the country's south coast from Sunday, the weather agency said on Thursday.

With a central atmospheric pressure of 980 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 29 meters per second, this year's 14th typhoon was passing over waters 1,190 km east-southeast of Okinawa at 9 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KAM).

After passing through the East China Sea, the typhoon is forecast to make landfall in northern parts of Japan's Kyushu on September 19 before moving out to the sea the following day, reports Yonhap News Agency.

There is a high possibility, however, the trajectory of Nanmadol, which formed just the previous day, may change, and the level of impact the typhoon has on South Korea will depend on its future course, the weather agency said.

The volatility of Nanmadol is expected to start shrinking around Friday night when another storm, typhoon Muifa, currently proceeding northward toward China's east shore, may weaken into a tropical depression near North Korea's Sinuiju, according to the KMA.

