Typhoon Pulasan triggers heavy rainfall in China's Shangai; more than lakh evacuated

Shanghai, Sep 20 At least 1,12,000 people were evacuated from China's financial hub, Shanghai as of Friday as typhoon Pulasan brought record-breaking rainfall in parts of the city.

According to the municipal flood control office, 649 vessels have either been evacuated or returned to port to seek shelter, 54 train services have been suspended, and 26 ferries' operations have been halted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rainfall began intensifying across Shanghai from 2 a.m. on Friday, with the city's average precipitation reaching 73.28 mm by 9 a.m. Out of 614 weather stations, 151 recorded heavy or extreme rainfall levels.

The Yangjiazhai meteorological station in Fengxian district and the Nicheng Park meteorological station in Pudong district recorded over 300 mm of rainfall within six hours, breaking historical records for both districts since meteorological observations began.

Pulasan, the 14th typhoon of the year, made its second landfall in Fengxian of Shanghai at about 9.45 p.m. on Thursday after its first landfall earlier the same day in Zhejiang Province.

Bebinca, the 13th typhoon of this year, churned ashore at Shanghai on Monday. It is believed to be the strongest typhoon to hit the metropolis in 75 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor