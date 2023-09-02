Typhoon Saola makes landfall in China's Guangdong

Beijing, Sep 2 Typhoon Saola, the ninth typhoon of this year, made landfall in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the province's meteorological observatory.

With a maximum wind speed of 42 to 46 meters per second near its eye, Saola landed in the coastal area of Jinwan District in Zhuhai. It is expected to wane as it moves west by south along the coastline of Guangdong at a speed of 15 to 20 km per hour, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the forecast.

Saola is expected to bring strong gales and heavy rains to Guangdong's southern and coastal areas from Saturday to Sunday, according to the local meteorological observatory.

--IANS

