Typhoon Yagi leaves 146 people dead, missing in Vietnam

Hanoi, Sep 10 Super typhoon Yagi and its subsequent floods and landslides in Vietnam's northern region have claimed at least 82 lives as of Tuesday early afternoon while 64 others remain missing, said the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The mountainous province of Cao Bang has suffered the most with 19 deaths and 36 missing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fatalities also include 19 from Lao Cai province, 22 from Yen Bai province, and nine from Quang Ninh province.

Other deaths were from the capital, Hanoi, Hai Phong City, Hoa Binh, Hai Duong, Lang Son, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang and Lai Chau provinces.

According to the ministry's Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control, typhoon Yagi with powerful winds damaged 48,337 houses, mostly in the coastal province of Quang Ninh and Hai Phong city.

The northern region is expected to see rising water levels on Tuesday and Wednesday, with several rivers reaching the highest alert level, said the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

