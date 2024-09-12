Typhoon Yagi leaves 226 dead, 104 missing in Vietnam

Hanoi, Sep 12 Typhoon Yagi and the consequent landslides and floods have left 226 dead and 104 missing in Vietnam as of Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced.

The hardest-hit province of Lao Cai reported 98 deaths including 47 people in a flash flood in Nu village. Eighty-one others remain missing in the province.

Fatalities also came from Cao Bang province (43), Yen Bai (42) and Quang Ninh (15), among others, Xinhua news agency reported.

Flood water on the Red River in capital Hanoi has slowly decreased below alert level 2 and above alert level 1 out of 3 since Thursday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Landslide warnings remain in northern localities, said the centre.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing across the region to overcome the typhoon's aftermath and soon stabilize local livelihoods, local media reported.

International relief made by partner countries and organisations is being delivered to Vietnam for people affected by the flash floods and landslides following Typhoon Yagi, Vietnam News reported.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor