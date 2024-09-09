Typhoon Yagi leaves 59 dead, missing in Vietnam's northern region

Hanoi, Sep 9 As of Monday noon, Typhoon Yagi and consequent landslides and floods have left 59 people dead and missing in Vietnam's northern region, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

The natural disasters also injured 247 people, including 157 in Quang Ninh province and 40 in Hai Phong City; sank 25 unmanned vessels, mostly fishing boats; damaged over 113,000 hectares of rice and more than 22,000 hectares of other crops; damaged or swept away 1,500 aquaculture cages; killed 190,000 fowls; and uprooted or damaged nearly 121,700 trees, the ministry said.

A steel bridge in Vietnam's northern Phu Tho province collapsed on Monday morning, causing 10 automobiles and two motorbikes to fall into the Red River and leaving 13 people missing, Xinhua news agency reported quoting VNA.

It also reported that 21 people in Cao Bang province were killed and missing by landslides, and 15 people in Lao Cai province faced the same fate.

Typhoon Yagi was the strongest storm to hit Vietnam's northern region in the past 30 years, according to the ministry.

