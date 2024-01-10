UAE: 1 Billion Followers Summit takes aspiring content creators on behind-the-scenes journey into success of Al Daheeh Show

Dubai [UAE], January 10 (ANI/WAM): Aspiring content creators were treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creation of one of the top Arab YouTube channels during a workshop titled 'How to Produce Al-Daheeh Episode' at the 1 Billion Followers Summit, taking place in Dubai on January 10-11.

The workshop featured the team behind the production of the channel, Ahmed Ragab, Abdelrahman Jawish, Ahmed Gamal Saad El-Din, Samira Hamza, and the star of the channel, Ahmed El Ghandour, also known as Al Daheeh.

Diving deep into the production process, the workshop shed light on the intricate journey of content creation for the programme. It covered all stages from ideation, drafting, research, verifying content sources and generating high-quality content - a key factor in the program's success since its launch in 2014.

Since then, the programme evolved into a full-fledged team that puts tremendous effort into producing meaningful content that meets the expectations of followers and the audience.

An interesting revelation from the workshop was that producing just one episode involves the collaborative effort of over 150 professionals from diverse fields. The content creation process begins with a simple yet crucial question: "What do we want to say?" Once the answer is set, the content undergoes refinement and enhancement until a strong script is developed.

Further insights into the production process were shared, including the journey of the script from writer to editor-in-chief, and how it is tailored to fit the episode's theme.

The team also discussed the intricacies of episode structuring, infusing humour and entertainment, and engaging with workshop attendees through interactive discussions and QA sessions.

A significant focus was also placed on verification to ensure the accuracy and reliability of information, along with the meticulous selection of visual content. The workshop delved into the coordination required in image selection, filming details, pacing, and striking a balance between drama and comedy.

The remarkable success of Al Daheeh's unique style has amassed over 275 million views and gained more than 3.79 million subscribers on YouTube, showcasing its wide-reaching impact and popularity across various seasons.

Organised by the New Media Academy at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the 2nd edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit is hosting 100+ speakers in 50+ expert-led sessions and workshops and 7,000+ attendees, including 3,000 content creators, influencers and creatives from all around the globe. (ANI/WAM)

