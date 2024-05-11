UAE: 25 private sector companies gather to propel Emiratisation under Ishraq Programme

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 11 (ANI/WAM): The Emirati Human Resources Development Council, in collaboration with the UAE Food and Beverage Business Group and under the auspices of the Ishraq programme, organised a pivotal conference titled "Driving Emiratisation Practices & Partnerships."

The event brought together over 25 private sector companies and included Emirati students and job seekers.

Held at the Etihad Museum, the conference represented a key effort in the advancement of Emiratisation, focusing particularly on the integration of UAE nationals into the private sector.

The event was attended by Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Council and the Director-General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai, Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, president of the University of Dubai, and Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the private sector companies and Emirati talents who joined today's conference. Your active participation and the rich discussions on the challenges and opportunities of Emiratisation in the private sector have significantly enriched our collective understanding and will guide our future initiatives."

Saleh Lootah added, "Today's conference has been instrumental in fostering direct interactions that bridge the gap between labor market needs and Emirati talents. These interactions are crucial for shaping a future where Emirati professionals are integral to the growth and innovation in the private sector."

The conference began with an insightful opening speech by Ahmad Al Falasi, General Manager of Partnership Relations at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, who highlighted the strategic importance of the event for the future prosperity of the nation. His opening remarks set the tone for a day dedicated to fostering significant discussions on enhancing Emiratisation across various sectors.

The event featured a keynote address underscoring the essential role of private sector partnerships in enhancing Emiratisation. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor