UAE: 33rd Al Gaffal 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Race postponed to reserve days

Dubai [UAE], May 14 (ANI/WAM): Due to sea conditions and wind patterns, the Higher Organising Committee of the 33rd Al Gaffal 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, has made the decision to postpone the race.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the event will now take place on the two reserve days: Thursday and Friday.

The Committee announced that the condition of the sea, and the wind speeds and directions prompted it to postpone the event to the reserve days after careful study in order to ensure the success of the event and the safety of all participants. (ANI/WAM)

