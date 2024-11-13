UAE: 7th Dubai International Content Market launches today

Dubai [UAE], November 13 (ANI/WAM): The 7th edition of the Dubai International Content Market (DICM) started today at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre, bringing together the biggest names in global content creation, distribution, and broadcasting.

This high-end event is set to be the premier gathering for industry leaders, offering two days of exclusive screenings, strategic networking, and high-level discussions aimed at shaping the future of content in the MENA region and beyond.

DICM 2024 wbrings together over 800 professionals from more than 50 countries, including some of the world's leading media companies and content distributors.

With more than 87 exhibitors, attendees have access to the latest content trends, key decision-makers, and global distribution opportunities.

Major exhibitors include top names such as TRT, Inter Medya, ZEE Entertainment, Fox Global Entertainment, and Blue Ant Media, alongside other global players like TelevisaUnivision, Eccho Rights, and KBS Media. Additionally, the event expects over 1,300 B2B meetings focused on content negotiations and partnerships, making it a vital marketplace for content professionals.

As the only dedicated content market in the MENA region, DICM plays a critical role in connecting distributors, aggregators, and content platforms with top buyers and decision-makers from across the globe. It serves as a key marketplace for licensing deals, partnerships, and collaborations that drive the future of media in the region. DICM 2024 presents an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals to engage with key players, discover new content, and explore new avenues for collaboration in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape. (ANI/WAM)

