UAE: Abdullah bin Zayed, Brazilian FM discuss strategic partnership, preparations for COP28 over phone

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a telephone conversation with Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil, friendly relations, cooperation avenues, and joint work within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in a number of areas, including the environment and climate, within the framework of the UAE's hosting of COP28 in Expo City Dubai this month.

The two ministers pointed to the importance of COP28 in promoting international cooperation and constructive partnerships aimed at achieving a qualitative shift in the path of global climate action.

During the telephone conversation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to developing its relations with Brazil, noting that the strategic partnership between the two countries has contributed to strengthening cooperation in all fields in a manner that serves the developmental visions of the two countries and their aspirations to achieve sustainable economic prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

