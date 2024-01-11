UAE: Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Morocco on winning presidency of Human Rights Council

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco on the winning of the presidency of the UN Human Rights Council by Morocco's Permanent Representative to the UN.

He expressed the UAE's congratulations in a call with Nasser Bourita, Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, and expressed his sincere wishes for success and progress for the Kingdom during its presidential term.

The UAE's top diplomat affirmed that winning the Presidency reflects global recognition of the Kingdom's continuous endeavours to strengthen and safeguard human rights, and its prominent role in this field. Furthermore, it also represents a significant addition to a remarkable record of achievements across various realms. (ANI/WAM)

