UAE: Abdullah bin Zayed meets Secretary General of PLO's Executive Committee to discuss humanitarian conditions in Gaza

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, in Abu Dhabi to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the escalating conflict.

The meeting focused on the ongoing international efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire, and protecting the civilians, with the two sides underscoring the critical need for a regular and reliable flow of essential supplies to the people of Gaza, to address their immediate needs and improve their living conditions.

The UAE top diplomat stressed that extremism, tension, and escalating violence have led the region to an unprecedented state of instability. He pointed out the importance of all regional and international efforts converging to reach a sustainable ceasefire and focus on enhancing the humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah also underscored the urgent importance of prioritising negotiations towards a framework for a two-state peace deal conducive to establishing sustainable security and stability in the region and curbing the growing instability and violence fueled by extremism.

He also affirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and working actively with the international community to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. (ANI/WAM)

