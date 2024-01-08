UAE: Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises 'Waste Collection Championship'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 8 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in collaboration with the Shahama Municipality Centre and as part of the "My City is More Beautiful" initiative, hosted the "Shahama for Sustainability" waste collection championship at Park 9 in Yas Bay Waterfront.

This event aimed to inspire community members and partners to enhance environmental cleanliness, uphold city aesthetics, safeguard public health, and meet sustainability benchmarks.

Organised with partners like the Environment Friends Society and the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, among others, the championship engaged various segments of society.

Participants, organised into categories such as Individuals, Families, Entities, and People of Determination, competed to collect recyclable waste from neighbourhoods and streets. Teams, comprising 2 to 5 members, had a set time frame of one hour to gather waste, categorise it, and weigh it according to specific point values. Notably, cigarette butt collectors earned the highest points, emphasising the importance of targeting specific recyclables like plastics.

The championship, a first for the Abu Dhabi City Municipality and sub-municipalities, combined competition with awareness-raising, drawing significant community engagement and achieving its environmental and social objectives.

Concluding the event, Hamid Rashid Al Darie, Director of the Shahama Municipality Centre, recognised winning teams and key partners, underscoring the Abu Dhabi City Municipality's gratitude for their pivotal contributions. (ANI/WAM)

