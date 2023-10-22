UAE: Abu Dhabi to host 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 22 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi is hosting the 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine (ICASM), organised under the auspices of the International Academy of Aviation and Space Medicine, at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers Hotel from 27th to 29th October, in collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority, the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, and the Middle East and North Africa Conferences Company.

Around three hundred participants will attend the 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine, including a hundred and eighty experts and specialists in the field of aviation and space medicine from the UAE, other Arab countries, and delegates from across the world who will discuss their latest aeromedical research.

During the Congress, participants will discuss the best practices and innovations in the field of aviation and space medicine. The Congress will provide a great opportunity for participants and other interested parties to communicate and exchange ideas in the field of aviation and space medicine.

Professor David Gradwell, President of the International Academy of Aviation and Space Medicine, emphasises the significance of holding the 69th ICASM in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, due to its distinct international status and proven success in hosting and organising major international events.

He states that both the organising and the scientific committees of the Congress have prepared an important scientific programme for the speakers and participants to discuss and focus on during the Congress.

This Congress will largely benefit doctors, nurses, scientists and others involved in the field of medical practice associated with air and space travel.

The Congress is expected to offer important recommendations and facilitate international collaboration in securing the health and safety of pilots and astronauts and all those who travel by air and into space in the future. (ANI/WAM)

