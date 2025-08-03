UAE: Abu Dhabi's non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7 pc in H1 2025

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 3 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi's non-oil foreign trade continued its growth trajectory, recording a strong performance during the first half of current year (From January to June 2025), soaring 34.7 per cent to AED 195.4 billion compared to AED 145 billion during the corresponding period in 2024, according to statistics released Today by Abu Dhabi Customs.

This growth reflects the resilience and dynamism of Abu Dhabi's economy, supported by the efficiency of its infrastructure and the advancement of logistics services, which have helped facilitate trade flows and enhance the smooth movement of goods through border crossings.

During the first six months of 2025, Abu Dhabi's non-oil exports grew by 64 per cent, reaching AED 78.5 billion, up from AED 47.9 billion in H1-2024. Imports rose by 15 per cent to AED80 billion, compared to AED 70 billion. Meanwhile, re-exports registered a 35 per cent increase, surpassing AED 36 billion, compared to AED 26.6 billion in the first half of 2024.

The increase in non-oil foreign trade volume underscores the strength of Abu Dhabi's economic diversification strategies, forward-looking policies, and significant investments across key sectors. These efforts collectively support the emirate's drive to strengthen its position as a leading regional and global trade and logistics hub.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said, "Abu Dhabi's non-oil foreign trade steady performance in H1-2025 reaffirms our position as a global economic powerhouse, bridging East and West, North and South. Our consistent growth, amid the challenges in the international trade and global economy, reflects the strengths of our long-term economic planning, decisive policy execution, and our commitment to enabling fair and free exchange of goods, services, and innovations."

Al Zaabi added, "We are doubling down our efforts to position Abu Dhabi among the world's most business-ready economies by streamlining trade procedures, deploying smart systems, and integrating services to enhance flow and accelerate efficiency, cementing Abu Dhabi's position as global trade and investment centre and a key node on international supply chains."

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, said, "The growth in non-oil foreign trade during the first half of 2025 reflects the success of Abu Dhabi's economic strategies and highlights the effectiveness of efforts made by Abu Dhabi Customs, in collaboration with strategic partners, to facilitate trade. These efforts are driven by the adoption of advanced systems, innovations, and digital technologies."

He emphasised the continued commitment to developing a proactive and agile customs ecosystem that supports global supply chains and enhances the emirate's competitiveness as a regional and international hub for trade and business.

"Abu Dhabi Customs remains dedicated to delivering best-in-class services and procedures that accelerate customs clearance and promote integration with both local and international partners, thereby supporting sustainable growth, enabling the future economy, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position on the global trade map," Al Mansoori concluded. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor