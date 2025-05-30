UAE Accountability Authority explores strengthening oversight cooperation with Qatar's State Audit Bureau

Abu Dhabi [UAE] May 30 (ANI/WAM): President of UAE Accountability Authority, Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, has received President of the State Audit Bureau, Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Emadi, and his accompanying delegation today in Abu Dhabi as part of an official visit aimed at expanding partnership and coordination in the fields of financial oversight and accountability.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance institutional knowledge exchange, improve the efficiency of audit practices, and adopt innovative approaches that contribute to raising the effectiveness of auditing systems in the public sector. Both sides also discussed the importance of leveraging modern technologieschief among them artificial intelligenceto improve operational quality, transparency, and accountability.

Both parties emphasised the importance of building national capabilities and intensifying joint institutional coordination, thereby contributing to greater trust in Gulf auditing institutions at both regional and international levels.

The visit is part of the efforts made by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states to strengthen oversight integration and unify audit efforts to safeguard public resources and support sustainable development. (ANI/WAM)

