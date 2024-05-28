UAE Accountability Authority, Malaysian National Audit Department discuss enhancing cooperation

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 28 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) and the Malaysian National Audit Department discussed cooperation between the two bodies in their respective areas of expertise.

This discussion took place during a meeting between Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority, and Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, Auditor-General of Malaysia, as part of an official visit by the UAEAA delegation to Malaysia.

The visit reflects the UAEAA's commitment to establishing effective strategic partnerships with regulatory counterparts and staying informed on the latest concepts and developments in oversight at both regional and international levels.

During the meeting, the two sides explored opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in various auditing fields. They reviewed the role, powers, and tasks of the UAEAA, and discussed the UAE's oversight system, best practices, and data analysis tools used to protect public resources.

The Malaysian regulatory body presented the role of the National Audit Academy Malaysia, highlighting its courses, programmes, and training activities conducted by professional and experienced faculty members. (ANI/WAM)

