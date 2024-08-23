UAE: ADIHEX 2024 to feature rich range of arts, crafts

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 23 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024 will showcase unique local arts and crafts as part of the exhibition's aim of preserving the UAE's heritage through innovation while appreciating the past and natural world.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, ADIHEX combines Emirati cultural traditions and heritage with innovative, forward-looking features that open new business opportunities, engage Emiratis of all ages, and showcase adventure and outdoor lifestyles.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers' Club with ADNEC Group as a strategic partner this world-leading exhibition with over two decades' heritage runs from 31st August to 8th September 2024 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Whether they are hunting and equestrian enthusiasts or looking to immerse themselves in the region's cultural heritage, visitors to ADIHEX can explore cultural exhibitions, breathtaking traditional performances, and live historical displays that celebrate the rich heritage of the region.

Visitors with an interest in Arts and Crafts can also join the ADIHEX Knowledge Hub for live demonstrations and workshops with leading experts covering a range of fascinating culture and environment-related subjects including falconry, equestrianism, desert physiognomy, maritime exploration, desert survival skills, the natural environment, and Emirati handicrafts. Each day of the exhibition will also feature entertainment from poetry recitals given by renowned and upcoming poets covering falconry, hunting, equestrianism, culture and heritage.

As the largest event of its kind in the MENA region, ADIHEX will also feature the latest technologies, innovations, and trends across 11 distinct sectors including equestrian and falconry, hunting and shooting, cultural heritage and preservation, RVs and motorhomes, tourism and safari, marine sports along with many more sporting and outdoor activities. (ANI/WAM)

