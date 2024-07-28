UAE AI Camp kicks off its sixth edition

Dubai [UAE], July 28 (ANI/WAM): The National Program for Artificial Intelligence Program, in collaboration with the National Program for Coders, is launching the sixth edition of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp on July 29th.

The camp will run for five weeks and aims to invest in the potential of youth by equipping them with future skills and providing them with the latest AI solutions and tools. This will enable them to develop innovative solutions to challenges and drive innovation in advanced technology fields, supporting the development of vital sectors.

The UAE AI Camp, targeting children, school and university students, AI and coding experts, and various community groups, covers seven main areas: the future of artificial intelligence, data science and machine learning, AI in education, healthcare, and finance sectors, web development and robotics, AI ethics and governance, cybersecurity, and virtual and augmented reality. The workshops will be provided in collaboration with government and private entities, as well as leading technology companies.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, stated that the UAE AI Camp embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in designing a future based on the capabilities of future generations to lead the artificial intelligence sector.

Al Olama further stated that the annual camp and the broad participation in its activities reflect the growing community awareness and adoption of future technologies.

He added that the camp is part of a group of government initiatives aimed at contributing to the enhancement of a sustainable digital economy and establishing the country's leadership and global competitiveness in future fields.

This is achieved through expanding cooperation between government entities, private sector organizations, and leading global technology companies in the field of artificial intelligence, ensuring that camp participants are educated and aware of the latest developments and changes in this rapidly evolving field.

The camp, in its sixth edition, provides interactive workshops with the participation of a group of government and private entities until the end of August. The camp's activities cover topics that enhance participants' competitiveness in hackathons and competitions at the Arab region in generative artificial intelligence.

It also discusses the importance of cybersecurity, how to identify its challenges, understand its standards and best practices, and adopt responsible AI in schools and universities to enhance knowledge and optimal use of technological techniques.

The UAE AI Camp also features innovative activities designed to teach robotics in interactive and enjoyable ways. Participants will learn how to utilize robots in daily life, tackle various challenges, and understand the basics of computer vision related to robotics.

This includes grasping the importance and practical applications of computer vision, fundamental concepts related to image processing, and designing robots capable of interacting with humans.

The UAE AI Camp has witnessed a wide participation in its previous five editions, attracting over 30,000 participants from various educational degrees and academic backgrounds in its training workshops aimed at developing participants' skills with the latest technological techniques. Interested individuals can register for workshops through the following link: https://ai.gov.ae/aicamp/ . (ANI/WAM)

