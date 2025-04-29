UAE Aid Agency explores avenues of cooperation with Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation

Dubai [UAE], April 29 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Aid Agency explored avenues of cooperation with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation on the sidelines of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD).

The two agencies discussed ways for joint cooperation in humanitarian and developmental fields, addressing significant global concerns and meeting the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, and Patricia Danzi, Director-General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

The discussion also touched upon the best ways in which to work together and maximise the impact of humanitarian activities, thereby improving living conditions in vulnerable communities through intervention in areas like education, health, environment, infrastructure, and others. (ANI/WAM)

