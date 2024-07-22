UAE: Airports Council International appoints Aisha Al Mheiri as Vice Chair of IT Standing Committee

Dubai [UAE], July 22 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has announced the appointment of Aisha Al Mheiri as the Vice Chair of the Airports Council International's (ACI) IT Standing Committee, making her the first employee in Sharjah Airport Authority to hold a Vice-Chair position in an ACI committee.

Al Mheiri will lead a specialised team of IT managers from various airports worldwide in developing IT systems on a global scale. She will work with the committee team to drive innovation and joint strategic cooperation. The aim is to improve passenger experience through advanced technology, strengthen cybersecurity, enhance digital transformation, and foster emerging technologies that impact airport operations, industry practices, and technical standards.

Al Mheiri stated, "I am proud to be appointed as Vice Chair of the ACI's IT Standing Committee. This opportunity allows me to share and exchange expertise and transfer knowledge among IT specialists in airports while addressing the challenges and obstacles faced by the sector. Furthermore, I take pride in being Emirati."

The IT Standing Committee of the Airports Council International (ACI) aims to make airports worldwide more efficient, safe, and convenient for passengers by leveraging advanced information technology in airports and standardising global practices.

The committee sets new standards for excellence in this area to achieve a better future for advanced technology in airports.

Additionally, the committee monitors developments in information technology, its trends, and impacts on airports, and implements research and development programmes, training, guidance, and capacity-building specialised in information technology for aviation and airports globally. (ANI/WAM)

