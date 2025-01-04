UAE: Al Ain Dates Festival launched under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed

Al Ain [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the activities of the first edition of the Al Ain Dates Festival began in the city of Al Ain and will continue until January 8.

On its first day, the festival received 2,025 kilograms of dates submitted by 27 participants in the "Elite Al Ain" competition. Additionally, 600 boxes, totaling 2,000 kilograms, were presented for participation in the date auction.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival aims to highlight the historical significance of the palm tree as an Emirati heritage symbol, enhancing awareness of UAE traditions and cultural practices. It also seeks to shed light on the historical importance of Al Ain City and promote its cultural, economic, and agricultural potential.

The opening of the festival was attended by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili. Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi, Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, alongside other dignitaries, prominent figures of Al Ain, and executive directors from various sectors of the Authority.

Central to the festivities are seven date competitions, each spotlighting a distinct variety: Al Ain Elite, Khalas, Fard, Dabbas, Bumaan, Sheeshi, and Zamli. Participants will vie for a share of 70 prizes, collectively totalling AED 1.756 million.

Beyond the competitions, attendees can immerse themselves in a vibrant date auction, explore date shops, and wander through a traditional market. (ANI/WAM)

