UAE: Al Ain takes first place in Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship's first round

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 1 (ANI/WAM): Ending an action-packed weekend at Mubadala Arena, the first round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded on Sunday, after three days of enthusiasm, suspense, strong competition, and a massive attendance of families and fans.

Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club emerged winners, topping the medal tally, with Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in second place and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

The championship featured competitions across U18, adult, and masters categories on Friday, followed by kids' categories and girls' U12, U14, and U16 divisions the next day. Sunday witnessed fierce competitions in boys' U12, U14, and U16 categories. The competitors demonstrated exceptional strength and technique as they aimed for gold medals and points to lead the five-round championship.

The competitions on the third day of the championship were attended by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director General of the General Authority of Sports; Jean-Claude Van Damme, Belgian martial artist and popular actor; Mohamed Humaid bin Dalmuj Al Dhaheri and Youssef Al Batran, Board members of the Federation, Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Federation and representatives of partners, sponsors, and participating clubs.

Abdulmunem Alhashmi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for their limitless support for sports and athletes in the UAE.

Alhashmi stressed that the support of wise leadership is the main reason behind all the achievements in the realm of jiu-jitsu in the UAE, whether in promoting the sport, enhancing its spread and growth, or consolidating Abu Dhabi's reputation as the world capital for the sport.

"As we conclude the first round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, I am delighted with the excellent organisation and wide participation from local clubs and academies. The large crowds at the event clearly show the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu and the success of the Federation's plans to expand its reach and promote its physical and mental benefits to all segments of society."

"Throughout the championship, we have seen athletes compete fiercely with great skill and sportsmanship. This makes us optimistic about a bright future for the jiu-Jitsu sport, as the new generation of champions continue to excel in regional and international competitions," added Alhashmi.

"I extend my thanks to the athletes, coaches, technical and administrative teams in the clubs and academies, the fans, and the partners and supporters of the championship, for all their efforts that contributed to enriching the experience of the event."

Ghanim Al Hajeri added: "The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of the largest local tournaments, with nearly 3,000 male and female participants, along with their families and passionate supporters. With more rounds coming, the championship will reach every home in the country, elevating the sport's popularity and expanding its practitioners base."

Jean-Claude Van Damme expressed his happiness with being part of the inaugural Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

"I'm glad to be here at this special sporting event. It's inspiring to see children and young people competing with strong support from their families, showing how much Jiu-Jitsu means in this region, especially in Abu Dhabi."

He added, "Watching these talented athletes compete with discipline and enthusiasm reminds me of what martial arts truly represent - not just as a sport but as a way of life that helps people grow with values like courage, discipline, and self-confidence. This tournament has done a great job promoting these values and bringing together sports fans from different backgrounds, all in the spirit of competition and mutual respect."

He conveyed a message to the new talents, the rising generation, who want to pursue jiu-jitsu as a career, "To all the new talent and the fighters, keep on improving. This sport should be extended and expanded all around the world, coming from Abu Dhabi to the globe."

The first round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship was a great success, excelling in organisation, drawing large crowds, and fostering strong community engagement.

The second round will take place at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai on July 14, featuring competitions in the No Gi division. (ANI/WAM)

