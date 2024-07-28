UAE: Al Dhaid Date Festival 2024 supports productive families' industries

Sharjah [UAE], July 28 (ANI/WAM): The eighth edition of the "Al Dhaid Date Festival," organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), concludes this evening at Expo Al Dhaid.

The festival has seen remarkable participation from over 40 productive families who showcased a fantastic collection of handicrafts and ornamental pieces made from dry palm leaves, turning the exhibition showrooms and stalls into a heritage platform that celebrates palm trees and the traditional crafts of forefathers.

The platform dedicated to family-run enterprises, supported by the Government of Sharjah's Social Services Department- Central Region, has garnered a huge turnout of visitors.

Attendees explored a variety of handicraft items and palm tree-based products, including intricately woven baskets and masterpieces crafted from dried leaves of date palms and other species.

The festival also featured popular Emirati traditional dishes such as harees, biryani, and machboos, in addition to the unique Emirati spices, Arabic coffee with its special blends, and natural honey.

Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Date Festival, emphasised that enhancing the participation of local productive families is a testament to the festival's commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. He noted that the festival seeks to promote entrepreneurship and empower the local community by supporting home-based enterprises.

Al Tunaiji highlighted the significance of family-run enterprises in fostering sustainable community development. The festival provides a platform for productive families to showcase and sell their products directly to the public. This helps increase their income and encourages them to further develop their entrepreneurial and business management skills.

Among the highlights of the productive families' enterprises displayed at Al Dhaid Dates Festival 2024, "Um Ahmed for Honey" stood out.

Started in 1998 as a home-based farm project, "Um Ahmed" seeks to produce organic honey by feeding bees from an in-house garden that includes organic palm trees, meticulously cultivated without chemical fertilisers or pesticides. With 12 bee boxes, the farm ensures a sustainable production of natural honey with a year-round marketing strategy.

Other family-run enterprises that are being showcased this season at the festival include the "Bint Al Dar" project, led by Mouza Al Yamahi (Umm Ali). Specializing in handicrafts and traditional palm-based crafts, Umm Ali produces items that resonate with a community that is keen to preserve its local heritage. Her products include items such as "makhareef", "mazmaah", "mujaba", "sarod", "mihfa", "saf", and "khurafa".

"Basmat Al Turathiya" institution, owned by Sheikha Al Wali, is also participating in the festival. Highlighting the UAE's deep-rooted heritage in palm cultivation, this organisation produces a variety of traditional handicraft items made from palm fronds, which are used by families as home accessories that highlight Emirati identity and heritage.

Additionally, the institution offers popular dishes made from date molasses, a traditional food well-known in the UAE community, along with other delicacies that pair with "rutab" (dates) and Arabic coffee. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor