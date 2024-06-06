UAE: 'Alef Education' completes IPO bookbuild, raising AED1.89 billion

Dubai [UAE], June 6 (ANI/WAM): Alef Education Holding on Thursday announced the successful completion of the book-build and subscription process for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Main Market of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

In a statement today, the company unannounced the Final Offer Price at AED1.35 per Share, at the top end of the previously announced Offer Price Range, implying a market capitalisation at the listing of AED9.45 billion (US$2.57 billion) and resulting in offer proceeds of AED1.89 billion (US$514 million).

The Offering saw significant demand from local, regional, and international investors, with total gross demand for the IPO amounting to over AED74 billion (US$ 20 billion), implying an oversubscription level of approximately 39x in aggregate.

The overwhelming demand from a broad range of investors demonstrates the strength of Alef Education's industry position, the market opportunity on offer and the company's unique investment proposition.

The company expects to distribute a minimum dividend of AED135 million with respect to each of its financial years ending 31st December 2024 and 2025 to all other shareholders (other than the Selling Shareholders), implying an annualised minimum dividend yield of 7.1% based on the Final Offer Price.

Admission of shares to trading on the ADX is anticipated to occur on or around 12th June 2024.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, commented, "The 39x oversubscription in our IPO not only reflects the appeal of our Offering but also the belief in our future growth and ability to continue advancing educational outcomes for the communities we serve. The demand for our products and services remains high, especially given the increasing public and private investment in education across the MENA region." (ANI/WAM)

