UAE allocates USD 15 million to UNHCR for Sudan response

Geneva [Switzerland], December 3 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates announced today the allocation of USD 15 million to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in support of its humanitarian response for Sudan and neighbouring countries, during the UNHCR Pledging Conference for the 2026 Global Appeal. The contribution reinforces the UAE's continued commitment to supporting populations affected by conflict and instability.

Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, reaffirmed the UAE's strong commitment to assisting refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) worldwide. He underscored that global displacement has reached unprecedented levels, driven by conflict, persecution, and climate-related challenges, and stressed the need for strengthened collective action grounded in solidarity and shared responsibility.

Al Musharakh highlighted the severe and ongoing humanitarian crises in South Sudan, Sudan, the Sahel, Myanmar, and Ukraine, which continue to force families across borders and within their own countries. He further noted that internal displacement remains critical in regions such as the Great Lakes region and the Horn of Africa, where violence and climate pressures continue to exacerbate needs. He underscored the heightened vulnerability of women, children, and at-risk groups, who face disproportionate protection risks and require targeted support.

He emphasised the UAE's commitment to providing principled humanitarian assistance through UAE AID in coordination with UNHCR and other partners, supporting host communities and ensuring access to essential services for displaced persons. "Refugees and IDPs are individuals with dignity and have the right to live in safety and hope," he stated.

He further stressed that predictable funding and equitable burden-sharing are essential to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches people in need in a safe, sustainable, and unimpeded manner. Through its USD 15 million pledge, the UAE aims to reinforce protection and assistance programmes for those affected by the crisis in Sudan and neighbouring countries, while contributing to long-term stability and resilience.

This aid forms part of the UAE's unwavering commitment to addressing this catastrophic crisis and to working collectively with regional and international partners, particularly in Africa, to ensure stability and sustainable development for the Sudanese people. This demonstrates the core values of humanitarian solidarity rooted in the UAE's leadership and people.

The UAE continues its humanitarian efforts in support of the Sudanese people. Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2023, the UAE has provided USD 784 million in relief and humanitarian assistance, making the UAE the second largest donor to Sudan, after the United States, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The total value of aid provided by the UAE to the Sudanese people between 2015 and 2025 has exceeded USD 4.24 billion.

The UNHCR Pledging Conference is an annual event held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, bringing together Member States to announce voluntary contributions to support UNHCR's global humanitarian response for the year ahead. (ANI/WAM)

