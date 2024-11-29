UAE Ambassador discusses youth empowerment with Confederation of Young Leaders

New Delhi [India], November 29 : As part of efforts to promote greater appreciation of the role youth have in shaping UAE-India relations, Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India, participated in a dialogue session with a delegation from the Confederation of Young Leaders of India (CYL) in Delhi.

Convened under the theme, "Celebrating the Tapestry of India-UAE Relations and the Way Forward for a Youth-Led Shared Future", Alshaali and CYL representatives engaged in a thought-provoking discussion that covered a range of economic, political, and cultural topics relating to the UAE's collaborations with India, according to a release.

During the event, Alshaali highlighted the UAE's priorities concerning youth empowerment, emphasizing the essential role youth play in contributing to the country's continued development.

The UAE's leadership has long recognized that youth will shape the future, and the UAE government has taken significant steps to empower youth, provide access to world-class education, and create meaningful employment opportunities.

Alshaali stressed that: "Youth are the voice of today, and the future of tomorrow. It is essential that we leverage the knowledge and enthusiasm of young people to positively guide the course of the UAE-India bilateral relationship."

CYL representatives travelled from across India to participate in the dialogue with the UAE's Ambassador. Representing academic, government, and private sector entities, delegates from the CYL underlined a strong desire to increase cooperation with their UAE counterparts and to explore joint efforts to better promote youth-led initiatives that serve to benefit broader bilateral ties.

The Confederation of Young Leaders of India is one of the leading institutions working in the sphere of youth empowerment, youth development, public affairs, governance, public policy, public diplomacy, and international relations.

