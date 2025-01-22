UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

Manama [Bahrain], January 22 (ANI/WAM): Fahad Mohammed bin Kardous Alameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, has met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, and discussed strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries. They explored ways to enhance these ties for the benefit of both sides.

Ambassador Alameri highlighted the UAE leadership's commitment to fostering and developing its strategic partnership with Bahrain, expressing his wishes for continued prosperity and progress for the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people.

Minister Al Khalifa praised the two nations' long-standing brotherly relations and strong strategic partnership, emphasising the ongoing growth and progress in various areas.

He stressed the importance of deepening cooperation, exchanging knowledge, and supporting joint investments in transportation, communications, and logistics to benefit both countries and their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

