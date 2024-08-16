UAE Ambassador presents credentials copy to Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Baghdad [Iraq], August 16 (ANI/WAM): Abdulla Matar Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Iraq, presented a copy of his credentials to Fuad Mohammed Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, at the Ministry's headquarters in Baghdad.

During the meeting, Abdulla Matar Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as his wishes for further development and prosperity across all fields for the government and people of Iraq.

Al Mazrouei expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Iraq, and his keenness to enhance cooperation across various areas, to reinforce ties between the two countries.

For his part, Hussein conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE. He wished Al Mazrouei success in his duties, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of collaboration between the UAE and Iraq, and ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both nations and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

