UAE ambassador presents credentials to Comoros' President

Moroni [Comoros], August 30 (ANI/WAM): Jumaa Rashed Al Remeithi presented his credentials as the UAE Ambassador to Comoros to Othman Ghazali, President of the Union of the Comoros, during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Moroni.

Al Remeithi conveyed to the President of Comoros the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Comoros.

For his part, President Ghazali expressed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

President Ghazali wished the Ambassador success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields between the two countries, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

Al Remeithi, in turn, expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Union of the Comoros, and his keenness to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, to contribute to strengthening ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the UAE and the Union of Comoros in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

