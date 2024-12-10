UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Canada

Ottawa [Canada], December 10 (ANI/WAM): Abdulrahman Ali Al Neyadi presented his credentials as the UAE Ambassador to Canada to Mary Simon, the Governor- General of Canada, during a meeting held at the Rideau Hall in the capital, Ottawa.

Al Neyadi conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Governor-General Simon, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Canada.

For her part, Governor-General Simon conveyed her greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as her wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Furthermore, Governor-General Simon wished Al Neyadi success in his endeavours to enhance bilateral relations across various fields, affirming her country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Neyadi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Canada, affirming his commitment to consolidating bilateral ties and advancing them across several fields to strengthen friendship and cooperation between both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Canada and explored ways to strengthen them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor