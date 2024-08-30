UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], August 30 (ANI/WAM): Abdulla Matar Al Mazrouei presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Iraq, to Abdul Latif Rashid, President of Iraq, during an official reception ceremony held in Baghdad Palace.

Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Abdul Latif Rashid, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Iraq.

For his part, Abdul Latif Rashid conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Abdul Latif Rashid also wished the ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between the two countries, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Mazrouei expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Iraq, and highlighted his keenness to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors, which contribute to consolidating fraternal ties and cooperation between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

