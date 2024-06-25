UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Peru

Lima [Peru], June 25 (ANI/WAM): Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Peru, to Dina Boluarte, President of the Republic of Peru, during an official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Lima.

Al Alawi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to the Peruvian President, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Peru.

For her part, President Boluarte conveyed her greetings to the UAE Leaders, and expressed her wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Boluarte wished the Ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations across various fields between the UAE and Peru, stressing her country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Alawi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Peru, and highlighted his keenness to enhance cooperation across various sectors in a way that contributes to consolidating friendship ties between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor