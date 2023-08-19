UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of East Timor

Jakarta [Indonesia], August 19 (ANI/WAM): Abdulla Salem Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN, met with José Ramos-Horta, President of East Timor.

The meeting took place during President Ramos-Horta's visit to Indonesia in the presence of a number of senior figures, key officials and ambassadors.

In his welcoming speech, Al Dhaheri conveyed to the President of East Timor the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of East Timor.

For his part, President Ramos-Horta conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

President Ramos-Horta described his country's relations with the UAE as "exceptional and witnessing notable development", adding that he looks forward to enhancing cooperation in various economic, investment and trade fields.

Al Dhaheri emphasised the cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, and their collaboration in addressing global challenges, including in the field of climate change, particularly with the UAE hosting COP28 in November this year.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ties between the UAE and East Timor and ways to develop them to meet the aspirations of the two nations and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

