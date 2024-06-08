UAE ambassador tours latest preparations before performing Hajj rituals

Makkah [Saudi Arabia], June 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, yesterday toured the UAE pilgrims' camps in the holy sites.

During the visit, he was briefed on the preparations, facilities, and services for UAE pilgrims in anticipation of this year's Hajj rituals.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif extended profound gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, for their exceptional and unwavering attention to the needs of UAE pilgrims.

Furthermore, the UAE Ambassador extended his appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as their directives have significantly enhanced the services provided to pilgrims. This led to ongoing expansions and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and continuous training of personnel.

During the inspection tour, the UAE Ambassador was accompanied by Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat and Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Office, and Nasser Huwaiden Al Ketbi, UAE Consul General in Jeddah, along with several officials from the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office. He commended the proactive efforts and ongoing preparations for welcoming UAE pilgrims.

He also expressed confidence in the field teams of the UAE Pilgrims Office to provide advanced services ensuring the comfort and safety of pilgrims throughout their stay in the holy sites.

The UAE Pilgrims Committee continues to monitor the preparations of the pilgrims' camps in Mina and Arafat around the clock, receiving periodic reports throughout the day regarding the camps' readiness.

The UAE official delegation, including members of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, arrived on Thursday in Jeddah via Zayed International Airport. (ANI/WAM)

