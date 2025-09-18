UAE and India can jointly develop infrastructure projects in third countries: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 18 : India and the UAE are strengthening their economic partnership, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighting the collaborative spirit between the two nations at the 13th meeting of the UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Goyal emphasised that there's no competition between India and the UAE, rather a mutual support system fostering growth.

Goyal announced a significant decision, allowing India and the UAE to jointly develop infrastructure projects in third countries, with a focus on mining and housing. This initiative leverages India's technological capabilities, skilled youth, and the UAE's investment prowess, opening new avenues for collaboration.

Union Minister Goyal said, "A significant decision was made during today's discussions: the UAE and India can jointly develop infrastructure projects in third countries, mining, and housing. India has the capability in these fields, technology, skills, and youth. The UAE has the investment power. Together, many new possibilities open up. We discussed the potential for further collaboration on this front. We discussed the possibilities, and we will further develop them."

He also shared that the two partners have selected several areas for trade expansion, namely textiles, fisheries, and pharmaceuticals.

He said, "There's no competition between our two countries. We support each other. We've selected some areas this time to focus on expanding trade. One is the textile sector. Textiles, home decor, and the entire chain. One is the fisheries sector, leather and leather goods, food processing, and pharmaceuticals."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal co-chaired the 13th meeting of the UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments, along with Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of ADIA in Abu Dhabi.

The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to expand across trade, technology, energy, defence, and food security, with both sides now pushing for the next growth leap.

UAE remains one of India's most important strategic partners. Their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is underpinned by deep political engagement, robust economic integration, and collaboration across energy, defence, technology, and food security.

Earlier, the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Council launched the Start-up Series, which attracted applications from more than 10,000 Indian entrepreneurs in just 50 days, highlighting the programme's role in accelerating the globalisation of homegrown Indian ventures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor