UAE and Serbian Presidents discuss strengthening strategic partnership in Belgrade

Belgrade [Serbia], October 5 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia discussed the broad strategic partnership between their countries and explored promising opportunities to expand cooperation in ways that benefit both nations. Their talks also touched on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting took place in Belgrade, where President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation during His Highness' working visit to Serbia.

President Vucic expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's visit, noting that it advances the growing partnership between the two countries across various fields, thereby supporting the shared ambitions of their peoples for further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Serbian President discussed the progress of the strategic partnership, particularly in the areas of investment, economy, and trade, as well as technology, food security, renewable energy, and other opportunities for cooperation between the two nations.

The two leaders also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, stressing the importance of finding peaceful solutions to various crises affecting many parts of the world, which are hindering development and prosperity both regionally and globally.

The President affirmed that the UAE believes in the importance of cooperation and dialogue to resolve disputes through peaceful means for the benefit of all the world's peoples. He emphasised that the UAE is a strong supporter of peace and stability in the Balkans and places great importance on its relations with the region's countries, especially Serbia.

He also noted that UAE-Serbia relations have been steadily growing, with a significant leap forward following the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two nations.

He also reaffirmed that the UAE firmly believes in the strong link between development, peace, and stability and in the importance of global cooperation. He underscored that economic, investment, and trade collaboration should be pursued to ensure a better future for all.

His Highness added that the UAE-Serbia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement represents a pivotal step in strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, both at the governmental level and among the private sector. It is expected to boost trade and investment between the UAE and Serbia. His Highness highlighted that Serbia's inclusion in the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement programme reflects the shared understanding of the many opportunities that both countries can leverage to ensure a brighter future for their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Jabr Al Suwaidi, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Serbia; and a number of senior officials from both countries. (ANI/WAM)

